PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $684.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $3,644,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PetMed Express by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

