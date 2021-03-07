SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 452.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.44 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

