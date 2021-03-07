Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 533 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of RE/MAX worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMAX opened at $38.95 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $722.80 million, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.