Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 500 Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,713,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT opened at $133.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $148.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

