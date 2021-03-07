Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 905 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $41,946.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,237.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

