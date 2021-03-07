Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BY. TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE BY opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

