Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 283,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,804,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

