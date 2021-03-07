Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

