Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,389 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

