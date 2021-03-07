Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,718 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,483,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 679,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.
Several analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.
Macquarie Infrastructure Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.
