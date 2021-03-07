Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,718 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,483,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 791,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 270,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 679,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 490,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 57.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.