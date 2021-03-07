Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

TILE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $752.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Interface by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Interface by 866.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Interface by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Interface by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

