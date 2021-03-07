ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,496 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGMO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

