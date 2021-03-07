Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading 5.9% Higher

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.34 and last traded at $19.28. 1,528,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,407,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 163.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

