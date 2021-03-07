Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after buying an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,315,000 after buying an additional 585,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

