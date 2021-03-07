Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.71. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,523.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 484,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

