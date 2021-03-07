Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 28th total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.71. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.
In related news, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $6,827,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,883,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,523.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
