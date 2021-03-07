Rosenblatt Securities Boosts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $75.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,012 shares of company stock valued at $26,575,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

