Marc Terry Sells 26,488 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CATM opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
