Marc Terry Sells 26,488 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics plc has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research downgraded Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 36.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

