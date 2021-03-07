KeyCorp Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $130.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.06.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

