Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
