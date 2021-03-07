Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $20,401,000. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $10,475,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $6,949,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

