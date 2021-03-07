Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases By 30.6%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

