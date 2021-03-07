Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKRIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.