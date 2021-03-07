Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,860,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

