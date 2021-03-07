Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 569 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

