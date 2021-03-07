Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $881.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.