Van ECK Associates Corp Has $137,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of EV opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

