Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $174.19 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average of $153.42.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.