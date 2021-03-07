Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000.

Shares of FTXL opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

