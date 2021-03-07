Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 137,079 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.