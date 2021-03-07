Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $62,961,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,124,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,422,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.