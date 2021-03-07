Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CTS by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CTS by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CTS by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.72 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

