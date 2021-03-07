Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.