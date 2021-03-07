Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,465,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.78 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

