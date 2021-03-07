Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Inter Parfums have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company delivered robust fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Further, sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings beat the same. Moreover, management raised its 2021 view. We note that, Inter Parfums’ focus on product launches to boost assortment strength is noteworthy. In fact, it has an impressive product pipeline for 2021. Also, Inter Parfums is optimistic about its strategic partnerships with Origines-parfums and Moncler SpA. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter. Moreover, management expects to see slight increase in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

