Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $2,200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.