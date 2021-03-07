Cynthia M. Durrett Sells 28,768 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

