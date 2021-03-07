Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 1,207,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,281,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

