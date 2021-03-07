Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 2,709 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $297,231.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE COR opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $90.07 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

