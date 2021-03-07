$125.98 Million in Sales Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post sales of $125.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $130.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $106.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $613.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.20 million to $639.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $692.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $736.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

