Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,647 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.1% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Xerox by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xerox by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xerox by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

