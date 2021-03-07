Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAG opened at $77.73 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

