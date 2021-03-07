Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 114,756 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,149. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

