William C. Mulligan Sells 20,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00.

Shares of TFSL opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFS Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

