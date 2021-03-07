HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Up 5.3%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.46. 594,251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 232,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $785.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.