-$0.80 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

ITCI opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,382 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $14,258,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.