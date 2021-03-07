Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

