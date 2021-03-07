The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $7,343,710 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $24.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

