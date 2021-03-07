IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $67,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 44,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

