Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the January 28th total of 421,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.93 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

