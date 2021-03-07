Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

Kinaxis stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

