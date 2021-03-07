Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $66.42 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $66,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $194.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

